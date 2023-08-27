GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Prolific Kudus arrives at West Ham after stunning season at Ajax

Published on: 27 August 2023
West Ham United have signed a forward on an upward trajectory in Mohammed Kudus after his breakthrough time at Ajax.

Despite Ajax's struggles in 2022-23, Kudus enjoyed a mightily impressive individual campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across all competitions.

The Ghanaian netted four times in six Champions League group stage outings, including against Liverpool and Napoli.

An outstanding run of form in early 2023 saw Kudus directly involved in eight goals in eight Eredivisie matches.

Overall, the 22-year-old scored a remarkable 16 goals in the Dutch top flight last term as he became Ajax's primary attacking threat.

In total, Kudus found the net 24 times during his three seasons at the Dutch giants - with three-quarters of those goals coming last campaign.

West Ham will hope Kudus can translate his Eredivisie form into the Premier League after his stunning emergence at Ajax.

