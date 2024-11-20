Promise delivered!! GFA hands over buses to Nine Division One League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has delivered buses to nine Division One League clubs in a bid to support their operations and enhance football development.

The presentation ceremony, held with members of the GFA Executive Council in attendance, fulfilled a promise made by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi last year.

The beneficiaries, comprising the top three teams from each of the Division One League zones after the 2023/24 season, received the buses as part of the GFA’s capacity-building initiative. The move aims to ease transportation challenges for the clubs and motivate them to achieve higher standards.

The clubs are:

Zone 1: Young Apostles FC (1st place, now in the Premier League), Techiman Heroes FC (2nd place), and Victory Club Warriors (3rd place).

Zone 2: Basake Holy Stars (1st place, now in the Premier League), New Edubiase FC (2nd place), and Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs (3rd place).

Zone 3: Vision FC (1st place, now in the Premier League), Okwawu United (2nd place), and Hohoe United (3rd place).

President Okraku highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, "This is part of our broader strategy to empower clubs and ensure sustainable development of the game.:

The gesture has been praised by football stakeholders, who see it as a significant step toward improving the Division One League’s logistics and overall performance.