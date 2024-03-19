GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Promising Ghanaian coach Ayinbire Norbert Elegant on attachment at Dutch giants Ajax

Published on: 19 March 2024
Ayinbire Norbert Elegant is on attachment at Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam

Former Koforidua Semper Fi FC coach Ayinbire Norbert Elegant is in Amsterdam for a one-week attachment stint with Dutch giants Ajax. 

The 31-year-old promising gaffer is learning the ropes of the job at the famous Dutch side.

Norbert Elegant, who is a former coach of Army Ladies Football Club, will spend a week in the European country.

Ajax is expected to offer him a practical experience and hands-on on the job as he seeks to expand his knowledge tank.

Known for being an Ardent and disciplined student of the beautiful game, it was of no surprise that the enterprising Tactician chose investment in knowledge above making a hasty return to the dugout.

He posted on his Instagram account: "This will eternally linger in my ðŸ’–!!! Opportune to embrace that U16 coaching made me one of the most liveliest students of the game. #14 - think about the future"

His recent step adds him to the few privileged coaches in Africa to be given the nod to learn from the famed JohÃ¤n CrÃ¼yff Arena in Amsterdam.

