Promising Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong reveals why he left Manchester City

Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has offered an explanation as to why he left Manchester City and signed for Celtic.

The 18-year-old signed a four-year deal with Scottish giants this month and according to his desire for first-team football forced him to leave the English champions.

“I was there since I was young, so you want to try and get into the team, but they obviously have Kyle Walker and they have just bought a new right-back[Joao Cancelo].

“I thought I was ready for first-team now, so Celtic came and I took the chance because I thought I would have a better chance at Celtic than Man City.

“[Glasgow] is amazing. There’s no real difference, it’s like Manchester, it’s just the weather!

“I went to the city centre and it’s amazing, I’m happy to be in Glasgow.

“I knew Celtic were the best team in Scotland, so I thought ‘yes, I’m going to the best team, so when we play teams Celtic always win, so I’ll be on the winning team!’

“I hope that it carries on, and it will carry on.”

Frimpong was handed his Celtic debut last Wednesday and produced an incredible performance as the side won 5-0 against Partick Thistle in Scottish League Cup.