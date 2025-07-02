Promising Ghanaian youngster Edmund Asante trials in Europe

Ghanaian winger Edmund Asante is heading to Europe for trials with top clubs in Austria and Belgium.

Asante, a former Right to Dream Academy product, will first trial with Austrian side Sturm Graz before moving to Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem. A final decision on his future will be made after these trials.

The 18-year-old's impressive performance in the Ghana Premier League last season caught the attention of European scouts. Asante made 10 appearances and scored 4 goals for Vision FC, playing a crucial role in the team's success.

He has also been part of Ghana's U-20 squad, the Black Satellites, showcasing his attacking versatility in preparation matches.

Asante's trials with Sturm Graz and Zulte Waregem could be a stepping stone to a successful European career. With his talent and determination, he has the potential to make a mark in European football.

Asante's journey will be closely watched by fans and scouts alike, eager to see how he develops his skills and navigates the challenges of European football.

Asante's path to success will require hard work, dedication, and perseverance. However, with his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League and his experience with the Black Satellites, he has a solid foundation to build on.

If successful, Asante could join the ranks of other talented Ghanaian players who have made a name for themselves in European football.