Ghana's No. 1

Promising star Raymond Asante heads Udinese to victory in Primavera 2

Published on: 29 January 2024
Raymond Asante

Raymond Asante’s late winner ensured Udinese remained in the playoffs of Primavera 2 on Saturday, 27 January 2024, in the 1-0 success against Parma.

The 19-year-old plundered in a header in the 85th minute at home to ensure Udinese returned to winning ways.

The former Young Apostles player has now improved to 12 goals in 14 matches.

Asante has become a key member of the Udinese second team and pushing hard for a place in the First Team.

He has been registered in Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi’s squad for the season.

