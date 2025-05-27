Promoted Hohoe United aim to rub shoulders with top brass in GPL

Hohoe United Football Club is ambitious about its future in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after earning promotion from the Access Bank Division One Zone Three.

The team secured its spot in the GPL with a 3-1 win over Inter Allies.

Kenneth Asante, the club's Public Relations Officer, assured fans that Hohoe United is committed to staying in the GPL for the long haul. "We are not going to play in the Ghana Premier League and come back," he said, highlighting the team's determination.

Asante stated that Hohoe United aims to not only maintain its GPL spot but also compete with the top teams in the league. The club is putting measures in place to ensure sustained success.

Hohoe United's promotion marks a significant milestone for the club.

With Swedru All Blacks and the winner of the Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders match also earning promotion, the GPL is set to feature exciting new teams.

Hohoe United's ambition to rub shoulders with the top brass in the GPL will be put to the test.