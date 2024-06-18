Promoted Scottish Premiership side Dundee United confirm Mathew Cudjoe departure

Scottish side Dundee United have announced Mathew Cudjoe will be leaving the club after two-and-a-half years.

A club statement on Tuesday read: "We can confirm Mathew Cudjoe has decided to call time on his Tannadice career. The club made an offer which reflected our vision for Mathew in both financial and footballing terms however the Ghanaian has decided to pursue his career elsewhere.

"Since his arrival in November 2021, he has featured 46 in tangerine, finding the back of the net on five occasions. "

Cudjoe, 20, was hoping to sign an improved contract after helping them to return to th top-flight from the championship.

He scored four goals in 22 appearances.