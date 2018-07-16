Promoted Serie A side Empoli eye move for Torino star midfielder Afriyie Acquah

Promoted Serie A side Empoli are seeking to sign Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Acquah has one year left on his contract with Torino but could be handed a contract extension.

The Azzuri returned to the Italian top-flight by winning last season's Serie B with a healthy 13 points difference.

Empoli head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli believes the 26-year-old will be key to side's stay in the league with his vast experience.

Acquah has previously layed for Palermo, Parma and Sampdoria.