Prophet Otabil won't close down church after Kurt Okraku victory

Leader and founder of the Christ True Word of God Ministry Rev. Kwaku Mensah Otabil will not close down his church after his prediction for the Ghana FA presidential election turns out to be successful.

The prophet predicted a victory for Kurt Okraku ahead of Friday’s elections.

"In the spiritual realm, God has revealed to me that Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku will win the GFA Presidential elections on 25th October 2019 George Afriyie was second with the other Aspirants following him," he told Ashh Fm in Kumasi.

He added: "I will quit doing the work of God if Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku doesn't win the GFA Presidential elections"

True to his prophecy, Kurt Okraku won the elections and has been sworn in as new GFA President.

Okraku won after three rounds of voting. He stood unpoosed in the third round after his closest rival George Afriyie conceded defeat.

He becomes 24th president in the GFA 62-year history.