Prophet TB Joshua splashes GHC208,000 on 'impeccable' Emmanuel FC after Jordan Anagblah Cup triumph

General Overseer of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua has presented a whopping cash donation of GHC208,000 to Emmanuel FC following their triumph in the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

Popular Nigerian prophet's kind gesture was a fulfillment of promise he made to the team prior the tournament.

Emmanuel FC dominated the competition right from the group stages where they collected seven points from three games before smashing Ashaiman Scandy 4-1 in the round of 16.

The Teshie-based however did not have it easy in the quarterfinal clash against Bhog FC but squeezed past their opponents 2-1 to advance to the semifinal where they met another a cagey encounter at the hands of Hope of Future.

Emmanuel FC once again prove their superiority - beating the Osu-based outfit 4-2 in the shootout following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Richard Kingson's side were handed a more difficult opponent in Police National, but once again came out tops after a late goal from Christian Bortier Borlabi to clinch the gong.

The cleric gave every member of the club ¢5,000 each as a token for the feat chalked over the past month after winning the Betway Easter Gala after a 1-0 win over Danbort Youth FC in the final.

Team coordinator, Nana Budu, who received the cash on behalf of the team expressed gratitude to the Prophet and promised they will work hard to add more success story to the club's brand.

"We're very thankful for this kind gesture from our man of God [TB Joshua]. He has exhibited the desire to motivate the players to reach their full potential.”

“We’re witnessing the fruit of his relentless efforts to make us number one team in the country as well as Africa.”

“We were aware of the task ahead when we promised him that we're going to win the cup but through determination and Lord's guidance we have been able to pull it off," Nana Budu intimated.

"We'll continue on this same in the subsequent tournaments as we aim to sweep every trophy ahead of us. We thank the whole church of the Synagogue Church of All Nations for the unflinching support they've gave us since day one."

Head coach of the club, Richard Kingson also expressed his gratitude to the church, and applauded the playing body for a good job done.

"Mr Budu has said it all about the good prophet and the church for their spiritual and physical support."

"It was a tough journey but I'm thankful that we've added another accolade to our latest feat. We knew from the first day that this victory won't come cheap but through hard work we've been able to do it."

"I'm so happy to have won another title as a coach. I hope to walk on this path for the rest of my coaching career."

"Let me finish by thanking our young fans who followed us through thick and thin. I dedicate this cup to them," Kingson deduced.