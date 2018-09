Ghanaian prospect Francis Amuzu made his Europe League debut on Thursday as Anderlecht lost 1-0 at Spartak Trnava in Group D.

The 19-year-old was deployed on the flanks and he lasted the entire duration of the match.

His sparkling performance on the night justified coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck's decision to hand him a starting role.

Amuzu has already made four league appearances this season.

But Anderlecht were undone by a 79th minute goal scored by Matej Oravec.