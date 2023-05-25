GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Prosper Addo calls on Ghanaians to support Chris Hughton to deliver

Published on: 25 May 2023
Prosper Addo calls on Ghanaians to support Chris Hughton to deliver

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in order for him to succeed.

Following Otto Addo's departure after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was selected to oversee the Black Stars as head coach in March.

In his first two games, he scored four points out of a possible six against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Prosper Harrison Addo, believes Chris Hughton is the ideal candidate for the job.

“Chris Hughton was part of the technical team that qualified Ghana for the World Cup so there was no need to bring in another person apart from him,” Addo told Asempa FM.

“We have all seen how he has started as Black Stars coach so let us all support and he will deliver,” he added.

Before his appointment, Hughton served as the Technical Advisor for the team helping them to achieve a fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar after beating Nigeria to the slot.

The Black Stars will face Madagascar on their fifth matchday in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers in June.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more