Prosper Harrison Addo defends fairness of Ghana Premier League refereeing

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has spoken out in defence of the officiating in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL), stating that it has been generally fair.

While acknowledging that there have been a few instances of incorrect decisions by referees, he emphasized that such incidents are not uncommon in other renowned leagues like the Premier League and La Liga.

Addo's comments come in response to remarks made by Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, who claimed that his team would have been leading the Ghana Premier League if the officiating had been fair.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Addo addressed the issue, saying, "Generally, refereeing has been very fair, but there have been a few incidents that have arisen, just like in other leagues."

Furthermore, Addo assured that the association has not received any reports or evidence of referees accepting bribes to influence matches. He urged individuals with information regarding such incidents to come forward and report them.

He stated, "We have not recorded any incidents of referees receiving bribes. There are just allegations. People need to report such incidents when they have information."

With three games to go, four teams Medeama, Aduana Stars, Bechem United and defending champions Asante Kotoko all stand a chance of winning the league, while two spots in the relegation zone are yet to be decided with several teams in danger.