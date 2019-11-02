Prosper Kasim: Ex-Ghana U20 star named MVP by Birmingham Legion

Ex-Ghana U20 forward Prosper Kasim has been named the 2019 Most Valuable Player at USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC.

Kasim won the 2019 Legion FC Most Valuable Player award following a team vote.

The 22-year-old was leader in appearances for Legion FC with 35 matches played starting 34 of them amounting to 2,845 minutes across the 2019 USL Championship Regular Season and Playoffs.

The former Inter Allies FC star also won Golden Boot award as the club's top scoring player in the regular season with seven goals.

He was tied with forward JJ Williams, but the official tiebreaker is assists, where Kasim outpaced his teammate by two.

Kasim also was first on the team in shots (59) and chances created (53), was tied for fifth in assists, was third in passes (1,057), was tied for fourth in interceptions (30), was fifth in tackles (49), and threw in 11 clearances and an 80.4% passing completion percentage for good measure.