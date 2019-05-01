Prosper Kassim grabs late winner for Birmingham Legion in USL

Former Ghana youth star Prosper Kassim scored a late winner to earn Birmingham Legion all three points against Louduon United in the USL.

Kassim netted the only goal of the game in the 94th minute to record his side's first victory at home this season.

In a similar fashion to the first three home games this inaugural season, Legion FC created a large number of chances, out-shooting Loudoun in this one 16 to four (including 10 to one in the second half).

However, Prosper Kasim finally found the back of the net with less than a minute left in stoppage time.

Head Coach Tommy Soehn urged his side to come out aggressive, and Legion FC kept up that high pressure all game, leading to 65% of the possession and an edge in duels won, with 57.

Prosper will be expected to lead his side in the next game against New York City Reserves.