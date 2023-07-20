Prosper Narteh Ogum likely to return to Asante Kotoko as coach

Prosper Narteh Ogum is likely to make a return to Asante Kotoko as coach of the team ahead of the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to appoint a new manager since the end of last season and are heavily linked with a reunion with the former WAFA boss.

Ogum who coached the team, in the 2021/22 season succeeded in ending the team's Ghana Premier League drought but left the club at the end of the season.

His departure saw the appointment of a Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo who took charge of the club in three major competitions, including the CAF Champions League, and the MTN FA Cup.

Zerbo, on the other hand, was fired midway through last season after a loss to Medeama SC at Baba Yara Stadium.

Abdul Gazale, an assistant coach, was chosen temporary coach till the end of the season.

Gazale who was also responsible for managing the youth side of the club led the team to a fourth-place finish with 52 points.

However, according to reputable sources, Asante Kotoko's player recruitment is now focused on bringing the highly-rated coach back to the team as the new season approaches.

Meanwhile, a new board and the management team are expected to be unveiled to begin other operations before the season commences in September as revealed by the Ghana Football Association.