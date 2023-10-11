Prosper Narteh Ogum says players need patience to excel at Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has stressed the importance of granting patience to his players as they strive to excel in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

With four matches played, the usually dominant team finds itself in an uncharacteristic 10th place, having secured only five points, despite a win against Accra Lions on Monday.

Coach Ogum, acknowledging the team's current challenges, has called upon the dedicated Asante Kotoko fans to exhibit patience and understanding. He emphasises that the squad is currently undergoing a crucial rebuilding phase, and with time and support, they will regain their competitive edge.

"As you can recall most of these guys are coming in into the team it is a rebuilding process they don't have that Porcupine spirit the spirit in itself if you are not that strong you cannot stand it," he told Peace FM.

"So I think with time they will get used to that spirit again in terms of our tactical decisions they have gotten to the automatic stage where they can even close their eyes and then know that this person is moving there.

"I think it is all about the process we need to keep repeating the process at training we need to encourage the team and then let them know that they can do it," he added.

The Porcupine Warriors are aiming to continue in their journey as they target a favourable result against Aduana Stars on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.