Prosper Narteh Ogum stages Kotoko comeback after Kwesi Appiah intervention

Former coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has been reappointed by Asante Kotoko SC to manage the team for the upcoming season by Kwesi Appiah, a former player of the club.

This was after a meeting between the life patron of the club Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, former players of the clubs, and the leadership of the fans.

During the meeting, Otumfuo charged the former Black Stars head coach with selecting a new head coach for the Porcupine Warriors. The conversations centered on planning for success in the upcoming seasons.

Ogum's employment brings him back to the club after a one-year absence. He left the club after the 2021-22 season, despite guiding the club to its first Ghana Premier League title in eight years.

Seydou Zerbo, a Burkinabe trainer, was appointed as his replacement and took charge of the club in three important competitions, including the CAF Champions League and the MTN FA Cup.

Zerbo, on the other hand, was fired in the middle of last season after a loss to Medeama SC at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium.

Abdul Gazale, the club's youth coach was tasked to lead the team on a temporary basis and led them to a fourth-place finish.

The former WAFA boss is anticipated to supervise the club's recruitment and pre-season training as they aim for an improved performance in the upcoming season which commences in September.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia Palace is set to choose a new executive board chairman in the coming days to begin other operations before the season begins in September.

Video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the way forward of Asante Kotoko