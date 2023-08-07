Prosper Narteh Ogum states vision for Kotoko as club unveil coach

Prosper Narteh Ogum has outlined his targets as the new coach of Asante Kotoko stating that he will focus on building a great team to compete for silverware in the future.

The former West Africa Football Academy coach has made a return to the club after replacing only a year ago.

Ogum led Asante Kotoko to end their eight-year trophy drought by winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title but stepped down at the end of the season.

He was replaced by Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo who was fired in the middle of the season following unconvincing results. The Porcupine Warriors managed to then finish in fourth place under interim boss Abdul Gazale.

However, Narteh Ogum has rejoined the club after the dissolution of the board and management team of the club and is set to begin a new phase of his coaching career.

"I'm overly excited and overwhelmed about this opportunity and nothing else comes close, probably the day I got married, but I have to say that I am excited to be here again", he said at the unveiling in Kumasi.

The gaffer added that he was keen on building a formidable team while highlighting his willingness to get the club back on track in terms of winning immediately.

"My first year is to put together a very formidable team that can compete both domestically and internationally. However, you can’t be at Kotoko and not think of bringing success.”

The club is now expected to see the announcement of new signings ahead of the new season while other players look set to part ways with the club.