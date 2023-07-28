Prosper Narteh Ogum's return to Kotoko a good challenge - Former captain Amos Frimpong

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong believes Prosper Narteh Ogum's second term at the club is a good move following the wealth of experience he brings on board.

Ogum led the Porcupines to their 24th Premier League title in the 2021/22 season but resigned before the start of the following season.

The coach was unattached to any club but served as an assistant coach to Annor Walker for ther Black Galaxies.

His successor Seydou Zerbo was however unsuccesful with the Porcupine Warriors as he got sacked midway through the season prompting the need for another coach.

Following the dissolution of of the board and management of the club, the Ogum has rejoined the club and is expected to make amends for their disappointing season during the 2022/23 campaign where they finished fourth.

The Porcupine Warriors also failed to impress in other competitions as they bowed out of the CAF Champions League in the first round and exited the FA Cup in the round of 32 following a slim defeat to Aduna Stars.

Amos Frimpong is confident the second coming of Ogum is a step in the right direction and has tipped him to succeed.

“The second coming of Prosper Narteh Ogum will be a good thing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko because, in his first coming, he did not have a lot of experience but he still managed to win the Premier League title,” he told Citi Sports

“Coming back again, I am pretty sure he has gathered a lot of experience. This time around he is going to work harder than the first time and aslo win a lot of trophies for the club.”

“A lot will be expected from him this time around, most of the players he worked with in his first stint are not there, so he’s going to work with different players this time around.”

“This will be a very good challenge for him, and I think the experience he has also gathered at the national side [Black Galaxies], will help him.”

“With all this, I think he is going to guide Asante Kotoko to more trophies.”