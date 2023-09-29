Prosper Ogum expects good performance to translate into win over Karela United

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum is hopeful the performance of his team will yield the needed result when they host Karela United on Sunday, October 1 2023.

The Porcupine Warriors are yet to record a win this season after picking up just one point from their first two games.

Despite their slow start, Ogum has expressed satisfaction with how his side has played in both games. He is confident their good showing will produce the much needed win in their game against Karela United on Sunday.

He said: “We believe that hat we are doing at training will give us the needed performance and the needed results.

“I believe that there is a correlation, there is a link between good performance and results. I have always believed in that. And the statistics are there to. If you look at the Citys (Manchester City), Barcas (Barcelona) anytime you play very well, you win.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante