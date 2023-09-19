Prosper Ogum expresses gratitude to Asante Kotoko fans for massive support

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has conveyed his deepest appreciation to the fans of the club for their support in their 2023-24 premier league opener against Heart of Lions.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a goalless draw by Lions in an entertaining game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

In contrast to what transpired last season, the vociferous Fabulous faithful showed up in their numbers to cheer on their team.

“I want to thank all the supporters who came to support us. It was amazing from the blast of the whistle to the end. You sang, you clapped for the team. Even in difficult moments of the game, you stood behind us. We are grateful for your support. This is amazing. This is beyond our imagination,” Ogum said post-match.

“We would like to thank you. On behalf of the technical team, the IMC and the playing body, we would like to thank you and say that we will keep working hard to make sure that we will get the results to make you happy,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next match.

