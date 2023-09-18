Prosper Ogum hopeful Asante Kotoko team will improve as season progresses

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum is confident his side will get better as the season advances.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a goalless draw in their 2023-24 premier league opener by Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday – not a dream start for Ogum and his lads.

Despite their failure to secure all three points against a well-organized and resilient Lions side, Ogum remains positive that it won’t take long for his team will produce the desired results.

“So, to me what I saw today is good of individual player. But then we can do better. It’s good, better, best. So, what I saw was good. I’m okay with it.

“I don’t have any doubt this team that as the league progresses, we will get better in offensive and defense. We create more chances and we can win games. So, I’m very confident.”

Asante Kotoko will travel to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.

