Prosper Ogum impressed with Kotoko’s performance in Gold Stars defeat

Asante Kotoko tactician, Prosper Narteh Ogum says he is satisfied with the performance of his team in their 2-1 defeat to Gold Stars on Saturday.

The Miners secured their first premier league win over Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23 2023 thanks to goals from Prince Kwabena Owusu and Eric Bosomtwi.

Owusu broke the deadlock for the home side on 65 minutes but Sherrif climbed off the bench to restore parity for the Porcupine Warriors in the 70th minute.

Bosomtwi’s delightful strike on 73 minutes beat Federick Asare in post to seal victory for the Miners.

Ogum told StarTimes post-match that despite the loss, he was pleased with how his team played.

He said: “I think we played well. We created a few chances. In the first half, I think they (Gold Stars) looked tougher, stronger and harder on us.

“…To me, we have lost but I am impressed about the performance.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante