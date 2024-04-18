Prosper Ogum vows to bounce back as Asante Kotoko gear up for Samartex match

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum, has reassured fans of the team to anticipate a rejuvenated performance as they prepare to face Samartex in Kumasi on Sunday.

Despite a challenging start to the second round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), with six losses in their last seven games, Ogum received backing from the club's life Patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a meeting at Manhyia on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Following a two-day interruption in training due to fan disturbances preventing the team from practicing, Ogum, speaking at a resumed training session, expressed confidence in delivering a fresh performance.

"I think they should expect a new performance, new energy level, in fact everything new on Sunday in terms of performance. We will make the fans happy at the end of the day," Ogum stated.

Kotoko is set to face the league leaders FC Samartex in their upcoming GPL fixture at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where both thLifefe Patron and club supporters anticipate a positive outcome.

The game holds significance as Kotoko aims to secure their first home win after suffering three consecutive losses. Additionally, the playing body is expected to meet with the King after the match at Manhyia.

With hopes high for a turnaround in fortunes, Kotoko supporters eagerly await Sunday's showdown against Samartex.