Prosper Ogum was earning nearly GHS30,000 per month as Kotoko coach - Countryman Songo

Asante Kotoko management team member Patrick Osei Agyemang, also known as Countryman Songo, has revealed that resigned coach Prosper Narteh Ogum was earning GHS 30,000 per month at the club.

The controversial sports journalist made this revelation on his Fire for Fire show, Thursday, as he discussed Ogum’s shock resignation from the club.

According to him, coach Ogum has decided to resign because he is afraid of leading the club's CAF Champions League campaign next season.

Countryman Songo, who is dissatisfied with the former WAFA SC manager's decision, says he should leave if he so desires amid reports that Kotoko are talking to Ogum to reverse his decision.

He is adamant that if Asante Kotoko wants a new manager, they will get one quickly.

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.

Details are sketchy but sources say the gaffer is unhappy with the club's transfer activity ahead of next season and more crucially their involvement in the CAF Champions League.

The club have lost three key players- Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama and Kwame Baah have all left the record Ghanaian champions.