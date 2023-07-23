PSG interested in Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah, first offer rejected by Nordsjaelland

French champions PSG are interested in the signing of Ghanaian teenage sensation Ernest Nuamah according to a report by L'Équipe.

PSG have expressed an interest in the 19-year-old left-winger who presently plies his trade at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that one offer has reportedly already been forwarded for the highly-rated Ghanaian youngster, but it has been turned down by the Danish club.

Nuamah, who is under contract with Nordsjaelland until June 2026, scored 15 goals and delivered 4 assists in 34 matches across all competitions last season.

The teenager capped off an impressive 2022-23 season with three individual awards, which are Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches) and the Player of the Season (voted by players).

Nuamah made his senior debut last month when he came on a substitute when Ghana faced Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Antananarivo.

He was also part of the Ghana team at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored one goal in three games.

French clubs Stade Reims and Lille are also monitoring the situation of the highly talented footballer, who graduated from the Right to Dream Academy.