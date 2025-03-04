PSG joins race to sign Thomas Partey on a free transfer this summer

Ghana international Thomas Partey is attracting interest from three top European clubs ahead of a potential free transfer move this summer.

Arsenal have yet to initiate any contract talks with Partey ahead of the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

There is a growing feeling within the player’s camp that Arsenal will not push to keep the 31-year-old who joined the club in a dramatic £45 million deadline day in 2020 from Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners are expected to refresh their midfield options this summer, with both Partey and Jorginho coming to the end of their contracts.

Both are set to leave, with the North London club pushing hard to wrap up a deal for Real Sociedad’s in-demand Spanish international MartÃ­n Zubimendi.

With so much change expected at the Emirates this summer, departures are inevitable, and Partey could be one of the most high profile, with strong interest from across Europe.

Barcelona are keen on the 31-year-old, as are Paris Saint-Germain and long-term admirers Juventus.

It is understood that Partey favours a return to Spain at this point, with Barcelona the frontrunners for his signature should his time at Arsenal come to an end, although a final decision has yet to be taken.

There has been interest from Saudi Arabia in Partey, but his preference is to remain in Europe.