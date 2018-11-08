PSG reignite interest in Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey

Paris St-Germain are once again interested in Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey, having seen their initial approach rejected by the La Liga giants, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano despite insisting he's happy at the club.

Partey could be available on the transfer market in the winter having seen his opportunities limited so far this season.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that French giants PSG are back in the hunt for the Ghanaian having failed with their pursuit of N'golo Kante.

Partey’s performances in the 2017-18 season already drew admirers and his potential availability is starting to attract top clubs again, with Arsenal and Chelsea showing interest in his services.

The Ghana international is a product of the Atletico Madrid youth setup.

He rose through the age levels, breaking into the first-team setup at the Spanish capital in the 2015-16 season. But, the 2017-18 campaign was his most successful one in terms of locking down a regular place.