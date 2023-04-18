PSG star Achraf Hakimi reacts to Abdul Samed Salis' apology after reckless tackle

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has responded to Abdul Samed Salis' apology after the game against RC Lens.

The Black Stars midfielder was sent off in the 19th minute of the top of the table clash against PSG after a reckless challenge on the Moroccan defender.

PSG went on to win 3-01 with Lens playing 70 minutes with a man down.

“Very sad to have abandoned the team in this way. I apologize to those I disappointed and to Achraf Hakimi. I had no bad intentions and I really regret, I apologize to all Lensois,” the Ghanaian wrote on Twitter.

Hakimi quickly reacted wishing the Ghana international the best for the rest of the season.

“These are things that happen in football. Good luck for the rest of the season!,” wrote Hakimi.

Salis will miss Lens' games against AS Monaco and Toulouse due to suspension as the Red and Yellows chase a UEFA Champions League finish.