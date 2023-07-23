PSG's bid for Ernest Nuamah rejected by Nordsjaelland

Nordsjaelland have rejected a bid from French giants PSG for their talented young winger Ernest Nuamah.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian has been the subject of admiration from top European clubs following a stellar 2022/23 season, during which he was named the Danish league's best player.

Reports from the renowned French newspaper, L’Equipe, revealed PSG's keen interest in acquiring Nuamah's services. Despite putting forth at least one offer, the Danish club remained steadfast and declined the initial bid.

Although the financial details of the offer were not disclosed, transfermarkt.com values the young star at an impressive 6 million euros. Moreover, Nordsjaelland recently secured Nuamah's future by extending his contract until June 2026.

Nuamah's remarkable performances last season saw him score an impressive 15 goals and contribute 4 assists across various competitions.

His talents have not only been recognised domestically but also earned him a call-up to the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, making his international debut in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

Nuamah was also included in the Ghana U-23 squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where he scored a goal.