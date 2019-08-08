PSV coach Van Bommel drops Derrick Luckassen from squad to face Haugesund in Europa League qualifiers

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark Van Bommel has dropped Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckassen from his squad to face Norwegian side Haugesund in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

The Dutch giants dropped from the UEFA Champions League after an aggregate defeat to Swiss side FC Basel.

Ahead of their trip to Norway for the first leg of the Europa League qualifying stage of the Europa League, Luckassed who has been a regular in the clubs first three games of the season was dropped with Mark Van Bommel preferring other options.

"Luckassen is fit, but we can only put eighteen players on paper. I chose these players," says Van Bommel as quoted by Eindhovens Dagblad.

"Nick Viergever, Trent Sainsbury, Olivier Boscagli and also Timo Baumgartl are preferred. Luckassen recently gained a place in the two matches against FC Basel and in the lost duel with Ajax," he added.

Other players to miss the trip are former Barcelona winger Ibrahim Affelay and Toni Lato.