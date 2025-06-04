GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 June 2025
PSV Eindhoven express interest to re-sign Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay 

Dutch-Ghanaian attacker Memphis Depay has emerged as a top transfer target for PSV Eindhoven in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Depay, 30, signed a two-year deal with Brazil powerhouse Corinthians in September 2024 after leaving Atletico Madrid, a move some saw as unexpected for a player of his calibre.

Establishing himself as a key cog at the club, Depay won his first prize with Corinthians in March after his outfit triumphed over arch-rivals Palmeiras to lift the Campeonato Paulista.

Despite having a contract until December 2026, the Dutch giants are considering the re-signing of the highly-profiled attacker.

PSV are keen on bolstering their squad for the new campaign, and Depay, who is a former player of the club has emerged as one of the targets.

Having express readiness to return to Europe, the Dutch outfit are expected to push to re-sign their forward ahead of the new season.

Currently, the forward has racked up three goals and provided three assists in eight appearances in the 2025 Brazil Serie A.

