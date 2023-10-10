PUMA becomes official technical partner for CAF events, including AFCON 2023

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and renowned sports company PUMA have officially inked a partnership agreement, designating PUMA as CAF's official technical partner for various CAF Events, including the highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

This exciting collaboration is set to kick off on November 1, 2023, with PUMA taking on multiple key roles. Firstly, PUMA will supply the official match ball for CAF tournaments, ensuring that the games are played with top-quality equipment. Additionally, PUMA will provide the kit for referees, ensuring they are outfitted professionally.

The partnership will also encompass various marketing opportunities, both within and outside the stadium, showcasing the brand's commitment to African football.

The official match ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will be unveiled at the Final Draw, scheduled for Thursday, October 12, at 19:00 GMT.

CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, expressed his delight with the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted that PUMA, which is one of the leading sportswear manufacturing companies in the world, is partnering with CAF to develop and grow football in Africa."

Johan Kuhlo, General Manager EEMEA Distribution at PUMA, also shared his excitement about the partnership, recognizing the deep-rooted passion for football across the African continent. Kuhlo mentioned PUMA's unique and creative approach in working with African teams over the years and expressed the company's commitment to developing exciting football products tailored specifically for African football.

African football's appeal extends well beyond the continent, with a substantial viewership in major markets like the UK, France, and the United States. The partnership between CAF and PUMA is set to further elevate the profile of African football and enhance the footballing experience for fans across the globe.