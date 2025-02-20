'Put fear aside and compete' – Ghana FA Cup chairman rallies clubs ahead of round of 16 matches

Ghana FA Cup Committee Chairman, Wilson Arthur, has called on clubs to set aside their fears and approach this weekend’s Round of 16 fixtures with a competitive mindset.

He assured all stakeholders that stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe environment for teams, officials, and fans.

His remarks follow recent incidents of violence in Ghanaian football, including the tragic killing of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw “Pooley” Frimpong.

The growing concerns over safety were further heightened after a referee was attacked during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks and Swedru All Blacks.

The FA Cup Round of 16 matches will begin on Friday, February 21, at the Tuba Astro Turf, where Division One side Attram De Visser will take on Premier League club Bibiani Gold Stars.

Other fixtures, including games involving Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, Young Apostles, and Bechem United, are scheduled for February 22 and 23.

Speaking on ChannelOne TV, Arthur emphasized the importance of moving past the fears surrounding recent incidents.

"What I pray will not happen is for us to entertain these fears. There is nothing to be afraid of; the teams have prepared very well, they’ve trained very well."

Defending champions Nsoatreman FC, a club at the center of the ongoing discussions on hooliganism, will not participate in this stage after being eliminated by Young Apostles.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko’s scheduled clash with Sekondi XI Wise FC has been postponed, as the club remains out of competitive action pending investigations into Frimpong’s death.