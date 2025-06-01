GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic becomes first Croatian to win CAF Champions League

Published on: 01 June 2025
Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic becomes first Croatian to win CAF Champions League

Krunoslav Jurcic made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Croatian to win the CAF Champions League, guiding Pyramids FC to a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo and a 3-2 aggregate win.

Jurcic’s leadership was central to Pyramids’ success as they secured their first-ever continental title, joining Egypt’s elite clubs Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.

Goals from Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy gave Pyramids a strong 2-0 lead in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in Pretoria. Despite a late goal from Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners, Pyramids held firm to seal the historic win.

The coach’s achievement places him among European tacticians who have shaped African football’s landscape. Jurcic’s call for national support was answered as Pyramids emerged as a rising force, backed by a squad blending seasoned veterans and determined talents.

This victory marks a milestone for both Jurcic and Pyramids, establishing them firmly on the continental stage.

