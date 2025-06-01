Pyramids FC become fourth Egyptian club to win CAF Champions League

Pyramids FC made history on Sunday by winning the CAF Champions League for the first time, defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in Cairo to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

This triumph places Pyramids alongside Egypt’s elite clubs, Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily, as the fourth Egyptian team to lift Africa’s most prestigious club trophy. Egypt is now the only nation to have four different clubs crowned continental champions.

The decisive second-leg win at the Air Defense Stadium followed a dramatic 1-1 draw in the first leg in Pretoria. Pyramids took the lead through Fiston Mayele before defender Ahmed Samy extended their advantage with a header. Despite a late consolation goal from Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners, the Egyptian side held on to claim their maiden continental title.

Head coach Krunoslav Jurisic guided the club through a demanding campaign, turning Pyramids into a new force in African football. Their victory adds to Egypt’s record 19 CAF Champions League titles and marks a significant milestone in the club’s rise on the continental stage.