Pyramids FC official welcomes new signing John Antwi

Egyptian top flight side Pyramids FC have welcomed Ghana forward John Antwi after completing his move from Misr El Mikassa.

John Antwi joined the mega rich Egyptian club on a three year deal following a successful last season with Mikassa.

The ex-Dreams FC attacker scored 37 goals in 72 appearances for Mikassa in the Egyptian League.

Antwi has spent most of his career in the North Africa country, becoming the foreign player with the most goals in Egypt.

The experienced forward will be expected to propel the club to success in the upcoming season.