Pyramids FC set to face RS Berkane in CAF Super Cup after historic Champions League win

Pyramids FC will meet Morocco’s RS Berkane in the upcoming CAF Super Cup, following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns that secured their first-ever CAF Champions League title.

The date and venue for the Super Cup clash will be announced soon by CAF, but anticipation is already high for this showdown between two continental champions. Pyramids earned their place as CAF Champions League winners, while Berkane qualified by lifting the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

This fixture also offers a chance for Pyramids to avenge their 2020 Confederation Cup final defeat to Berkane. This time, Pyramids come into the match with the confidence of continental champions, having secured a 3-2 aggregate win over Sundowns in a thrilling Champions League final.

The Egyptian side’s triumph, sealed by goals from Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Samy at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium, adds to Egypt’s dominance in African club football. It marks the third consecutive season an Egyptian club has won the CAF Champions League, joining Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily as continental titleholders.

Croatian coach Krunoslav JurÄiÄ‡, who made history as the first Croatian to lift the Champions League trophy, now aims to extend his success in the Super Cup against a well-organised Berkane side known for their strong continental pedigree.

Beyond the Super Cup, Pyramids have qualified for the 2025 Intercontinental Cup, joining champions from other confederations like New Zealand’s Auckland City and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli. They have also secured a place in the expanded 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, a 32-team tournament showcasing the world’s best clubs.

From their humble beginnings just a decade ago, Pyramids FC have rapidly evolved from domestic challengers to continental champions, now poised to test themselves on the global stage.