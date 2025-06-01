GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Pyramids FC win maiden CAF Champions League title after dramatic victory over Mamelodi Sundowns

Published on: 01 June 2025
Pyramids FC claimed their first-ever CAF Champions League title with a 2-1 win over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg final at Cairo’s 30 June Air Defence Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw in Pretoria, Pyramids secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, becoming the fourth Egyptian club to win Africa’s premier club competition alongside Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily.

Fiston Mayele opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, firing a low shot into the far corner to mark his ninth goal of the tournament. Ahmed Samy doubled the lead with a header in the 56th minute from a Mohamed Chibi cross, igniting celebrations among the home fans.

Sundowns responded with Iqraam Rayners scoring in the 75th minute, setting up a tense finish. Despite pressure in added time, Pyramids’ goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy and defenders held firm to secure the historic win.

The triumph continues Egypt’s dominance of African club football for the third straight year, following Al Ahly’s titles in 2023 and 2024. Sundowns suffered a second Champions League final defeat, 24 years after their loss to Al Ahly in 2001.

