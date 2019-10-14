Q&A: Asamoah Gyan not under pressure at Indian side North East United FC; speaks about expectations ahead of upcoming season

North East United FC striker Asamoah Gyan is brimming with confidence ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League — claiming that he is under no pressure to prove himself at the club.

The 33-year old joins the club after his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor expired on July 1.

This is the 10th club he will be representing in his professional career, having had stints in home country Ghana with Liberty Professionals, as well as Italy, England, France, United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey.

Here's what he had to say during a question and answer session with one of the country’s biggest tabloids…

TS: Do you have any idea on Indian football before you join NEUFC?

Gyan:Honestly speaking no. I don’t have too much idea. But before I took decision to join NEUFC I have spoken to some of the players from Ghana who earlier played in India.

TS: What prompted you to join NEUFC?

Gyan:I have a private discussion with the club owners John Abraham and I am happy with the outcome of the discussion. I have already played in several top clubs of the world and this time decided to come in India.

TS: Tell us your early days with the NEUFC.

Gyan:It’s nice. I am not 100 percent fit and right now working on it. Till more than a week is left before we start our campaign in the ISL with the match against Bengaluru and I am hopeful that I would be ready by this time.

TS: There is lot of expectation from you by the club supporters this time.

Gyan:I agree. Last time we played in the semi final and local fans would definitely expect similar, even better performance from us, this time. Yes I have to play a crucial role in the team. I will feel cozy if I can play my role here in the best possible manner.

TS: Will it create any pressure on you?

Asamoah Gyan: No. I have no personal goals to achieve. I will try my best to fulfill my job.

TS: How is the team this time?

Gyan:It’s a very good side. The young players in our team are very good and some of them are capable to play in Indian National team in the coming days. Our coach is also guiding the team very well.

TS: How do you see the future of football in India?

Gyan:I think football is not the number one sport in India. It should be. I have seen some players here who are talented and want to play football, but they need help to do better. Giving opportunities to the NRI players in the national team can also help India to improve their standard further. A few countries like France has adopted this system and got good result.

By: Robert Tetteh