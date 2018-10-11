Q&A: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on Inter Milan experience, his favourite African players

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed anecdotes about his career and the experience of playing for Inter Milan.

Asamoah joined the Nerazzuri on a three-year deal as a free agent after ending his sixth stay with Italian champions Juventus.

The 29-year-old has quickly established himself as an important figure in manager Luciano Spalletti's side.

Here's what he had to say…

What is football for you? "Everything: I can not live without" I used to practice this sport since I was a child, after school I used to play with my friends, if I'm at home, I watch any team go on TV ".

What is your relationship with Italy? "Here I am very well, it is too difficult to leave this country".

What did you learn in these first months of Inter? "So many things, between new friends and new staff, it was not easy for me, but with the group I found myself right away: it seems like I've been here for years".

The teammate with whom you tied more? "I had already played with Handanovic and Padelli, I'm happy to have them, they're all nice and good people".

The most beautiful place in Milan in your opinion? "A beautiful city, my favorite is the Duomo".

What is Africa for you? "Nothing bad has ever happened to me: there are good people, I feel good, they are all quiet".

What does Kwadwo mean? "In theory it means" born on Monday ", but you can call your son like that even if he does not come to light on that day of the week".

Your favorite African player? "Michael Essien was one of the best Ghanaian players in history, he did well in Europe, he is a midfielder I followed a lot when I was young, then Samuel Eto'o, a striker who won so many trophies and scored a lot goals: I like it a lot, I also add Didier Drogba, who has signed many important networks for his club, and Mohammed Salah: he's grown a lot, I'm happy for him, I really like him on a human level. with personality ".

What's left of Turin? "A beautiful city, there is not much to do but you live well, but in Milan you can find anything".

Your memory of Udine? "The cold, the city is small, very beautiful and easy to live in. But it is close to the mountains and it is very cold".

You are about to play the most important game of your life: how do you prepare yourself? "I always try to do my best, for me doing well is very important: the attitude must always be the same". Let's now analyze your relationship with the classmates. What about Ranocchia? "A perfect boy, very intelligent".

And by D'Ambrosio. "He's a good boy too".

Can you tell us an anecdote about Stefan de Vrij? "Before and after training, always play ping-pong".

How is Handanovic out of the field? "When I'm in the room with him, I always see that he plays the computer".

The Ghanaian then comments Inter-Tottenham: "Mamma mia, what goal of Icardi ... What a match, what a show".