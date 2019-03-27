Q&A: Sassuolo defender Claud Adjapong talks about racism and more...

Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Claud Adjapong has tackled some racism issues that he encountered during his formative years as a professional player at US Sassuolo.

Adjapong has spent all his years in the Sassuolo since joining the academy since when he was 13.

He marked his debut for the Neroverdi as a 17-year-old boy against Juventus in 2016.

In October 2017, the young right-back and compatriot Alfred Duncan were subjected to racial chants at the Stade Olimpico when Sassuolo played against SS Lazio.

Claude, do you remember those choirs from Rome?

"Since I was a child, I've always been used to not listening to what's going on outside the camp. Honestly, I hadn't noticed. I am Italian and certain things are difficult to understand.

But do you think something is changing?

"There are always a few ignorant people around. Racism is a difficult disease to heal, just look at what happened in Inter - Napoli with Koulibaly. And to think that we are in 2019 not in the Middle Ages ».

Have you ever felt discriminated against as a football player?

"Never. At youth level, having colored teammates is normal and nobody cares. And even today in Sassuolo we don't even joke about this topic.”

And how did your integration process in everyday life happen?

“In total normality. At school, with friends, in the locker room, nobody ever considered me different from the others ".

You were born in Modena from Ghanaian parents.

“Mom and Dad arrived in Sassuolo in 1992 to look for work. Here I was born and my two sisters, Antonella who studies and works in London in the field of tourism, Silvia next to graduate in law. I'm good. I am studying to achieve maturity because the diploma is useful.”

A nice family, but it won't have been easy at first.

“For nothing. They had no great financial possibilities with three children to support. I will always be grateful to my parents, father Artur and mother Marta. They have made great sacrifices and if my father had not enrolled me at 5 years at the soccer school, maybe now I would do more.”

Is it true that you bought a house for the whole family with the first gains in football?

“Let's say they served to settle down and stay close together. Yes I bought a house in Sassuolo, upstairs my parents live under my girlfriend and I.”

Are mom and dad working?

“Not at this moment. I said to mom, stay home, get some rest. My father's company has failed and is now stopped. As long as I can, I will take care of them. I want to thank them so, for all they have done for me and my sisters. My father used to pick me up at school, take me to training, go back to work and then take me home. It wasn't easy for him.”

Important concepts for a boy of only 20 years.

“I grew up with this mentality. It costs me very little. And then they are my first fans. I want to sit on the sofa, look into their eyes and be peaceful with them.”

You have burned all the stages: younger than Sassuolo to debut and score a goal in Serie A, in addition to debut in the Europa League always with the black shirt.

“A dream come true, I was a ball boy when the first team played first with Ricci and then with Braglia. I saw and applauded Magnanelli and Missiroli with whom I then found myself sharing the dressing room. The maximum for a boy who arrived in Sassuolo at 10, thanks to Gianni Soli.”

Do you remember your first race in the top flight, 11 March 2016?

“When Di Francesco told me to come in, my legs were shaking, I couldn't even put on the shin guards. We were in Turin against Juve ..... The coach will thank him forever.”

Adjapong has scored once in 4 Italian Serie A appearances this term.