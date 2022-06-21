Qatar 2022 World Cup: Kenpong Travels unveil 8 different packages for fans

The Official Travel agency for Ghana's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, Kenpong Travel and Tours has announced eight (8) different travel packages for fans who intend to travel to Qatar to watch the Black Stars in November.

The renowned travel and hospitality agency was mandated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to coordinate and manage the travel arrangements of Ghanaian fans to the World Cup.

At a well-attended press launch in Accra on Tuesday, which was graced by officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sport and notable business moguls, Kenpong Travels announced 8 different packages, which it said meet the aspirations and taste of different categories of people.

The categories are: platinum, which is the highest, followed by gold, silver and bronze, with each category having a sub category under it, which does not provide meals, making it a total of packages for fans to choose from at different rates.

The platinum category goes for $10,610 and the package is made up of: a return business class ticket, a single occupancy accommodation in a 4 or 5 star hotel, feeding for two weeks, internal, 3 category 1 tickets for Ghana games, Medicals, covid test and police report.

The same category package without feeding goes for $9210.

The Gold Category, goes for $8010 and the package includes: return economy class ticket, single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5 star hotel for two weeks, feeding for two weeks, 3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches, covid test, travel insurance, medicals, police report and internal transport.

The gold category package without feeding is $6,620

The silver category with feeding for two weeks, and a double occupancy accommodation for two weeks and all the other benefits goes for $6900, while the silver category without feeding and for double occupancy accommodation, as well as the other benefits goes for $5,500.

The final category, the bronze category, with feeding, 3-4 people occupancy accommodation for two weeks, 3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches, as well as the other benefits goes for $6100, while the gold category without feeding, but with all the benefits of that category, goes for $4,710.

Announcing the packages, Kenpong Travels said his outfit has taken its time and taken so much into consideration to announce a decent package for Ghanaians for a World Cup which has been labelled the most expensive in history, due to cost of accommodation and tickets.

Kenpong Traveks assured Ghanaian fans desirous of travelling to Qatar it will deliver an exciting and unforgettable World Cup experience.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, representing the Minister, said the Ministry was looking forward to about two thousand Ghanaians travelling to Qatar to root for the Black Stars.

