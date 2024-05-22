Qatar donates equipment to Ghana's Sports Ministry

The State of Qatar officially made a presentation of assorted equipment to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday 21st May, 2024 at the MOYS conference room.

The donation forms part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy project and comes in support of Ghana’s organisation and hosting of the just ended 13th African Games, Accra 2023, which was a resounding success.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana, the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Accra, Mohammed Hamad Al Marri underscored the need to strengthen the bond that exists between Ghana and Qatar and expressed his willingness to continue with the excellent cooperation among the two states.

He said that Qatar has great interest in sports and other sectors, whiles stressing that he believed sports transcends the shores of a country, adding that the values of sports to national, regional and international development could not be overemphasized.

He expressed the commitment of Qatar in providing part of the equipment and facilities used during the 2022 FIFA World cup for the benefit of friendly countries such as Ghana and the donation was to help develop sports infrastructure, especially in the organisation and hosting of the 13th African Games.

He congratulated Ghana for hosting a successful African Games and wished for further progress and prosperity for the people of Ghana and more cooperation in the area of sports development.

Receiving the equipment, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, on behalf of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, expressed his profound gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar and the Ambassador of Qatar in Acca for the kind gesture in supporting the country with various equipment which helped tremendously in the organization of the 13th African Games.

He was especially grateful as Qatar was the only country to provide support for the organisation and hosting of the Games.

He indicated that Ghana and Qatar has enjoyed mutual and long lasting relationship and the donation was a testament of the cordial relationship that exists between them.

The Minister added that, he had submitted a proposal to the Qatari people to scale up cooperation among the two states and to establish the Ghana -Qatar legacy project which will in turn help to enhance Ghana’s sports infrastructure.

The equipment donated included Samsung mobile phones, HP laptops, media working tables, office desks, swivel chairs and task chairs.