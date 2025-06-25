GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
QPR hijack Rangers’ move for Kwame Poku in stunning transfer twist

Published on: 25 June 2025
Queens Park Rangers have pulled off a surprise transfer by securing Kwame Poku, thwarting a move by Rangers, who had been frontrunners for the Ghanaian winger.

The 23-year-old, nearing the end of his contract with Peterborough United, was heavily tipped to join the Scottish side.

However, QPR made a late push, agreeing to a compensation deal with Peterborough to bring Poku to Loftus Road.

London-born Poku, who has played for Ghana internationally, had an outstanding 2024â€“25 season, netting 12 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 matches, even after missing time due to a hamstring injury.

His flair and creativity made him a standout in League One.

After a previous stint in the Championship during Peterborough’s difficult 2021-22 season, Poku now returns to England’s second tier with greater experience and maturity.

With over 200 senior appearances and 73 goal contributions, QPR see him as a key figure in their plans.

His signing comes as QPR prepare to usher in a new chapter under incoming manager Julien Stephan, formerly of Rennes, following the departure of Marti Cifuentes. Poku could be the first major signing in this new era.

