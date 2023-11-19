GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

"Qualifying for the World Cup is our priority"- GFA Exco member Randy Abbey

Published on: 19 November 2023
"Qualifying for the World Cup is our priority"- GFA Exco member Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association Executive Council, has charged to Black Stars to make qualifying for the 206 FIFA World Cup a priority. 

Ghana laboured to beat Madagascar 1-0 in Kumasi, following a last-gasp winner by Inaki Williams.

Despite the victory, the former GFA spokesperson believes it is time the Black Stars exert their 'big boys' status in matches.

"If we say we are big boys, we need to do what big boys do, and so we have no chance than to top the group and go to the World Cup," he told Citi Sports.

"I mean what else can be the priority, qualification to the World Cup must be your number one priority," he added.

The last time Ghana played Comoros, the team lost 3-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations game in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Comoros got off to a bright start in the qualifiers after beating the Central African Republic 4-2 in Moroni.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more