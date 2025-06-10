Quarter and semifinals show what to expect in FA Cup final - Wilson Arthur

FA Cup chairman Wilson Arthur believes the excitement seen in the quarterfinals and semifinals is a sign of how thrilling the final will be.

“If you look at the quarters and the semifinals this year it will show you the kind of finals you will expect. Because the quarterfinals was good the semifinals was extra good and this final will be super," he told Peace FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com.

This year’s FA Cup final will see giants Asante Kotoko SC take on underdogs Golden Kick SC. The match is set for Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM, with fans expected to fill the stadium for what promises to be a memorable clash. Asante Kotoko will be aiming to lift the trophy once again, while Golden Kick will hope to cause an upset.

Arthur’s comments have added to the growing excitement ahead of the final, with many now eager to see if it lives up to the hype.