Queens Park Rangers chief Christian Nourry happy to land Kwame Poku after four-year chase

Chief Executive Officer of Queens Park Rangers Christian Nourry is happy with the acquisition of Ghana international Kwame Poku after four-year wait.

Poku joins QPR for an undisclosed fee, ending his four-year spell with Peterborough United. He made a notable impact during his stint with the League One outfit, recording 30 goals and 30 assists in 147 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old, who previously featured in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, returns to the division with greater experience and a sharpened end product.

"Kwame is a player that the QPR recruitment department have been interested in for over four years.

"His decision to join the football club today in the face of interest from Europe-competing teams abroad and Championship teams with significantly bigger budgets than us is a fantastic validation of the direction we are moving in, including a specialised focus on individual player development.

"I wish Kwame all the very best success at QPR” said the CEO.

At QPR, he joins a squad he regards as rich in quality and believes the environment will help him deliver greater numbers in the final third.

Known for his creativity and control, Poku is expected to add versatility and attacking depth of the club.

The former Colchester man has one senior appearance for Ghana, earned in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March 2021.